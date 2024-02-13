Kerry O'Keefe joins golfers on course

Jono Alliston continued his good form after the Sapphire Cup scoring 41 points to win Saturday's men's stableford in a hotly contested competition.
Paul Amos, Jesse Hayden and James Davis also finished with impressive scores of 40 points to take the next three positions. Others to play well were Morgan Reece, 39, Ben Davis and Mick Tanner, 38, and Jed Leggett, John Stansfield, Rod Jones and Mick Kinnear, 37.
Kerry O'Keeffe, guest speaker at a rugby function Saturday night, enjoyed a game in the comp with a group of rugby golfers.
Wendy Alexander was the best of the ladies in their stableford on the same day. She finished with 33 points, one ahead of Sandy Cook and another to Sandy Swan.
Simon Smith has also hit some form lately. In another close contest, Simon finished with 39 points in Tuesday's vets comp just one point in front of four players.
Greg Brabant, Trevor Kiernan, Gordon Dean and Jim Shadlow recorded 38 points each and finished in that order in the four-way countback.
Some of the ladies hit off early for Wednesday's stableford no doubt hoping any rain that might fall wouldn't worry them. However, it did. Half the field managed to get through eight or nine holes before a heavy downpour put an end to their day of golf.
The others didn't get started.
Mal Dickson, 25 points, was the winner of Friday's very popular Scott Mackenzie Lawyers 'Dash for Cash'. He won in a countback with Rowan Butler.
Twenty-eight players turned up for Sunday's medley stableford and a chance to win The Vineyard Tiles and Appliances members lucky draw worth $1250.
David Hawker was drawn but hadn't played so the pool jackpots again.
Runner-up from last week, Michael Williams, was the winner of this week's comp with 37 points.
There was a six-way countback to decide second spot.
Ken Austin took out Thursday's 12-hole comp with 26 points in a countback with Rodney Loy.
Peter Payne was third with 25.
Sandra Williams was the best of the ladies for Fridays stableford.
She finished with 30 points.
Congratulations and thanks go to Adrian King who was re-elected vice president of New England District Golf at the AGM over the weekend.
