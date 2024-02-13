Hay runners return trips to Inverell, Ashford

The Aussie Hay Runners (AHR) are heading back to the Inverell with follow up relief.
Organisers said despite a few good spats of rain, farmers are still doing it tough after the bushfires late last year.
So, with the continued support of the NSW Rural Assistance Authority, Scott Stevens and the Heyfield Lions Club, Ray Akers of Gippsland Hay Relief, on ground locals Peter and Beth Sandral for Inverell and Susannah Simpson for Ashford, Linda Widdup and her small team of volunteers and AHR's large team of drivers, are gearing up for their return runs.
The first of the two runs will be to Ashford with 29 trucks arriving on Friday, February 23 and the second run will be to Inverell with 25 trucks to arrive on Friday, March 8.
"In total, 54 trucks will travel a combined 145,100kms, carrying 1,728 bales of hay valued at $164,160, directly helping our farmers, their families and in turn, their communities to continue to recover from bushfire," a spokeswoman for AHR said.
"These two runs will be the fifth and sixth run for the 2024 year already."
The trucks will travel to their meetup point of Tomingley on February 22 and March 7 respectively, then on the Friday mornings the convoys will set off via the Newell Highway travelling through Dubbo, Gilgandra, Coonabarabran and Moree, arriving into Ashford and Inverell late that afternoon.
Teams will spend Saturday unloading the much-needed feed before drivers set out for the return long-haul trip back to Southern NSW and Victoria.
"AHR are extremely proud to help our farmers 'it's not a hand out - it's a hand up' as (founder) Linda always says," the spokeswoman said.
"There are, and always will be, natural disasters and farmers needing our help, so if you can, please make a donation, 100 per cent of your donation will be used to purchase hay," Linda said.
You can follow the convoy and find donation details on their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/aussiehayrunners
"And, if you see them on the road, make sure to show your support with a toot and a wave."
