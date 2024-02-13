The Inverell Times
The Inverell Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Hay runners return trips to Inverell, Ashford

February 14 2024 - 5:16am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Aussie Hay Runners (AHR) are heading back to the Inverell with follow up relief.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Inverell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.