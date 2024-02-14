Competition front-runners upset as finals near

Three rounds remain in the Inverell senior cricket competition and after the latest results, it's clear it's anyone's game.
Heading into round 12, Square & Compass and Delungra were sitting in fourth and fifth on the table.
But both put their best performances on the park and proved what they can do when they came up against the competition leaders.
Delungra V Campbell & Freebairn Rebels
Delungra batted first on a very spongy and slow outfield at Varley Oval. Run scoring would be a challenge with the grass growth at all fields being a challenge to keep on top of in the current conditions.
Scott Leonard (19) and Lex Livermore (19) got through the early stages of ball movement to have Delungra at 0-40.
The Rebels would have been feeling quite happy as they picked up two quick wickets to have Delungra 2-41 with Krauss back in the shed.
Livermore and Jeremy Pilcher joined Dillon Gardner in what would turn out to be a match determining partnerships of 30 and 57 as they moved the score out beyond 150.
Gardner made an impressive 59 and Pilcher remained 28 not out as Delungra compiled a very competitive 7-164. Jarrod Uebergang captured 3-21 and brother Blake 2-45 to be the best for Rebels with the ball.
Rebels have been strong with the bat as they have the best opening combination in the competition.
This week Mudaliar would go early but leading run scorer in the competition Blake Uebergang made a hard hitting 60 as he and brother Jarrod (40) added 78 for the fourth wicket.
At 6-152 and with victory insight the Delungra bowlers turned the match on its head John Krauss took 3-13 and Cameron Stewart 2-18 came on to blast out the tail taking four wickets for a solitary run.
Rebels collapsed to be all out 153. Delungra had got home by 11 runs in a very entertaining match.
Staggy Creek V Square & Compass
The ladder leaders took on fourth placed Square & Compass at McCosker 2.
Compass won the toss and elected to bat. Compass got away to a steady start but as they drew closer to drinks lost a couple of quick wickets coming in at 4-60 with captain Liam Spalding falling for a solid 33.
Tim Torgau (20) joined Alex Smith in a pivotal partnership of 51 which pushed the total out beyond 100 . Smith top scored with 43 as Compass again failed to complete their 40 overs being bowled out in the 39th over for 150 exactly. Elijah Kenny was the destroyer taking the last four wickets as he finished with 4-17, Jackson Binnie continued his good form taking 2-28.
The target was always going to be a test for the creekers who were without Troy Brabant and Mick Kenny. Nick Cummins put up an early fight with 24 but a flurry of wickets saw Staggy fall to 4-35. Several small partnerships occurred but there was a consistent loss of wickets as Staggy were bundled out for 85 inside the 25th over. Les Connors made 18 and Mark Brabant 14 for the Staggy side.
Alex Hull was the destroyer for Compass as he captured 4-26 Ovia Seia and Jai Tasker both collected 2-13 to keep Square & Compass in the hunt for a semi final birth.
The ladder reads this way. Staggy Creek 49 , Campbell& Freebairn 45, Square& Compass 34, Delungra 33 and RSM Renegades 29. Three round to play and note -byes add no points.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.