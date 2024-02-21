Rain fails to stop cricketers from hitting the pitch

An understaffed Renegades side took on Rebels at Cameron 2. Rebels needing a win to leap to the top of the table and renegades needing win to jump back in to the top 4. Renegades batted and were able to put on some early runs on the back of Hunter Barnett 21 and 56 from harry king. No other batter made double figures as Renegades were dismissed for 132 in 33 overs. Nathan Marsh was the destroyer with 3/15 and Chris Wilson took 2/20.