Rain fails to stop cricketers from hitting the pitch

Friday's heavy rain didn't stop round 13 of the Inverell competition from going forward.
Square & compass V Delungra
After heavy rain on Friday the matches were transferred to Cameron Park.
Delungra won the toss and batted. They went on to make a very competitive total of 8/224. This was on the back of an excellent 80 from Mitchell Stewart. John Krauss made 39, Jeremy Pilcher 38 and Justin Smith a pivotal 30 to set an imposing run chase for Compass. Jake Riley 4/47 and Alex Hull 3/48 were the best with the ball for Compass with Alex Smith chipping in with 2 wickets.
Compass tried all the way before being dismissed in the 39th over for 207. Liam Spalding made a handy 39 and Jai tasker returned to form with 73. Heni Naimeiohia made a gallant 15 as did Alex Hull. Cameron Stewart took 3 wickets for 53 and ingram Williams 3/40. Consecutive wins for DeLuna have all but secured them a semi berth and a chance to sneak into second.
RSM Renegades V Campbell& Freebairn Rebels
An understaffed Renegades side took on Rebels at Cameron 2. Rebels needing a win to leap to the top of the table and renegades needing win to jump back in to the top 4. Renegades batted and were able to put on some early runs on the back of Hunter Barnett 21 and 56 from harry king. No other batter made double figures as Renegades were dismissed for 132 in 33 overs. Nathan Marsh was the destroyer with 3/15 and Chris Wilson took 2/20.
In reply, the Renegades bowlers struggled as Dave Mudaliar made an undefeated 82 and Brendon Campbell 32 not out to plunder the attack . The total of 0/133 was achieved in 19 overs. No wickets were taken by the Renegades bowlers but Rohan Guest did bowl a tidy spell of 0/18 from his 5 overs.
The table is as follows:
Campbell & Freebairn 53
Staggy Creek 49
Delungra 40
Square & Compass 35
RSM Renegades 30
