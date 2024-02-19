Gilgai Reserve gets a makeover as officers weed out pests

A LARGE tract of public land will be cleared of weeds in coming months, thanks to a $33,000 government grant.
Privet, blackberry bushes and Japanese honeysuckle will be removed from 6.5 hectares of the Gilgai Recreation Reserve.
The clearing will extend from Gilgai Public Hall, along the Gilgai Creek and up to the small wooden bridge over the creek.
It is a project involving the New England Weeds Authority and Crown Lands
"This is the first of three stages of clearing weeds from this area," biosecurity project officer Mandy Craig said.
"At present the creek has many woody weeds, non-native trees and shrubs growing along its banks, as well as blackberry bushes and Japanese honeysuckle.
"Our works will involve cutting, treating, removing and mulching Privet and some fruit trees such as peach and willows."
A team of experts will be working on weekends and during school holidays to eradicate the weeds, ensuring the clearing does not interfere with school activities, Ms Craig said.
A contractor has been tasked with mulching debris from the zone.
Following up from the work, there will be a stall at the Inverell Show, from February 23 to February 25.
Fact sheets and information on weeds of concern will be available, Ms Craig said.
"We're also encouraging people to bring along a specimen of plants they think may be a weed and need it identified, or take some good photos."
Of particular concern to officers across the Northern Tablelands is the blackberry bush, which costs about $100 million annually to control and in lost production.
With its clusters of three to five leaves, canes up to 7 meres long and dark-coloured berries carrying to to 30 seeds, the blackberry bush is now ubiquitous in the region, taking over pastures and reducing native habitat.
The shire has also seen a spike in the noxious green cestrum weed, which is toxic to sheep, cattle, pigs and poultry.
Officers are committed to containing the weed and to eradicating sticky nightshade, Scottish broom and gorse from the region.
Yellow bells, sweet briar, tropical soda apple and serrated tussock have also been targeted under Inverell Shire Council's weed management plan.
