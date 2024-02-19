The Inverell Times
The Inverell Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Gilgai Reserve gets a makeover as officers weed out pests

LR
By Lydia Roberts
Updated February 19 2024 - 2:26pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Experts will clear between Gilgai Public Hall, along the Gilgai Creek and up to the small wooden bridge over the creek of weeds, including blackberries, willows and some fruit trees.
Experts will clear between Gilgai Public Hall, along the Gilgai Creek and up to the small wooden bridge over the creek of weeds, including blackberries, willows and some fruit trees.

A LARGE tract of public land will be cleared of weeds in coming months, thanks to a $33,000 government grant.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LR

Lydia Roberts

New England journalist

I cover the New England district. Phone me on 0477 347 108 if you have any news.

More from Local News

Get the latest Inverell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.