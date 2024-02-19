Motorcyclist dies in crash near Inverell

A motorcyclist has died following a crash south of Inverell on Sunday afternoon, February 18.
Emergency services were called to Old Stannifer Road at Gilgai, 10km south of Inverell, about 6.30pm after the rider was found by other riders, critically injured.
Initial inquiries indicate the man left the road and crashed into a tree.
He was taken by NSW Ambulance to Inverell Airport but died en route to John Hunter Hospital.
Inquiries are now underway to formally identify the man.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
