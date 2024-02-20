Strong scoring despite rain wreaking havoc on the golf course

Continuous storms and warm days continue to produce tough playing conditions on the Inverell Golf Course.
While the greenkeepers and volunteers are trying to keep the grass under control it has been time consuming and hard work getting to all areas.
As a result, the rough can be difficult for anyone straying off the fairway.
However, there have been some wonderful scores handed in.
Tom Nelson was the winner of the men's par event on Saturday with a very impressive +6. Tom, playing off 19, had 84 off the stick for a nett 65.
Also with very good scores were Ben Chaffey and Don McRae.
They finished on +5. Each of the three players have lost two or three shots off their handicaps.
About time one might say.
Others to perform well were Marli Gobbert, +4, Harry Moffitt and Jono, Cox +3 and Shane Fletcher, Mick Tanner and John Stansfield, +2.
There was a good number of ladies out for their stableford on Saturday.
Naomi Marshall was best with 36 points followed by Dianne Brown from Glen Innes, with 34.
Lou Cathie and Sandy Cook each finished with 32 points.
The numbers keep increasing for Sunday's medley stableford with a chance to win the Vineyard Tiles and Appliances lucky draw.
The jackpot was up to $1350 on Sunday and yet again didn't go off.
The stableford produced an imposing leaderboard with a top score of 40 points going to Jai Tasker, playing off a handicap of 10.
Peter Lane finished with 39, Steve Glover and Rowan Butler 38, David Hawker, 37 and Cody Woodward 36.
Peter Lane was up to the test in Tuesday's vets competition finishing the winner with 39 points.
His brother, Mark, was second in a countback with Steve Glover on 38 points.
They were followed by David Hawker and Rowan Butler with 34.
Sandy Cook was a big winner in Wednesday's ladies stableford. She finished with 39 points, six points in front of second placed Julie Clark.
Helen Edwards was next with 31.
Ken Luxford was the winner of Thursday's 12-hole comp with 27 points. Next were Ken Austin and Greg Brabant with 24. Obviously Ken Austin didn't have enough shots taken off after his win last week.
Jan Frater was the best of the ladies for Fridays stableford. She finished with 34 points.
Liam McDonald, 3 over par and 31 points, was the winner of Friday's Scott Mackenzie Lawyers 'Dash for Cash'.
This Saturday is the qualifying round for the men's president's cup while the men's championships are approaching quickly. They are set down for March 9, 16, 17 and 23.
