NSW Governor to visit on New England tour

NSW Governor Margaret Beazley and Mr Dennis Wilson will be visiting Inverell, Tamworth, Armidale and Uralla this week.
Her Excellency, Ms Beazley will visit with Inverell council on Friday ahead of visiting the Pride in the Park celebrations. She will also tour some local businesses.
"Dennis and I look forward to visiting the beautiful New England region and engaging with the people, volunteers and organisations who make this region so vibrant and who inspire, support and encourage their communities."
In Inverell, the Governor and Mr Wilson will meet young women who are part of Inverell High School's Stars Foundation program, before viewing the operations of the BEST Nursery and taking part in an Inverell Shire Council working lunch. Tours of the 'paddock to plate' operations of Bindaree Food Group, and of Inverell Hospital, are also part of the program.
In Armidale, the Governor and Mr Wilson will attend a meeting with Armidale Regional Council before touring the University of New England campus and meeting staff, volunteers and members of PCYC Armidale, of which the Governor is Patron.
They will learn about the area's rich Indigenous heritage in the Armidale Aboriginal Cultural Centre and Keeping Place, tour the New England Regional Art Museum, join in the celebration of Pride in the Park, and meet staff and participants at Freeman House.
The program in Tamworth will see a welcome by Tamworth Regional Council, followed by the opportunity to meet with students and staff of Bullimbal School and Oxley High School, including the Clontarf Academy. They will tour the Tamworth Country Music Hall of Fame, before thanking emergency services volunteers of the Rural Fire Service's Tamworth District and North Western Area.
Uralla's events will include a visit to the Uralla Community Cooperative with the Shire Council. The Vice Regal visit will conclude with the Governor and Mr Wilson attending the Can Assist Uralla Poss Family Fun Day, in support of community members undergoing treatment for cancer.
