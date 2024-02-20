The Inverell Times
NSW Governor to visit on New England tour

By Staff Writers
February 21 2024 - 6:50am
NSW Governor Margaret Beazley and Mr Dennis Wilson will be visiting Inverell, Tamworth, Armidale and Uralla this week.

