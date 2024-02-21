Cancer charities line up to thank their 'secret' Santa

MOST children know him as Santa Claus, but for many Inverell charities, Benny Malaquin is a gift that keeps on giving.
The stalwart local has raised thousands of dollars for cancer charities, playing Santa at various town functions, over 52 years.
Mr Malaquin's latest donation was to the Inverell Breast Cancer Support Group, where he presented president Trish Keightley with a cheque for $1000.
"Benny is one of those people who just want to give back to the community, he's a tremendous asset to Inverell," Ms Keightley said.
Last year, staff at Inverell Pharmacy made Mr Malaquin their "local community hero" after he helped raise $4543 for the support group during October's Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
"He's very generous with his time and we very much appreciate all Benny has done for us," Ms Keightley said.
For Benny, 78, giving back to the community is a part of who he is.
In 2021, Mr Malaquin chose the Prostate Cancer Support Group as his cause, raising $850 for the group.
This year it's been the breast cancer support group and there have been other worthy causes supported by Benny.
Mr Malaquin has a lifelong affinity with the town.
After leaving Inverell High School, he completed two years of national service with the Australian Army, serving 12 months in Vietnam.
Returning home, Mr Malaquin worked for 30 years at Inverell Shire Council, before retiring in 1995.
He had two daughters with his wife Fay but tragedy struck in 2018, when she died of cancer within eight weeks of being diagnosed.
For Benny, it was a call to arms.
The secret Santa decided to raise all money for cancer charities.
"I never charge when I take on the role of Santa, but I tell people if they'd like to make a donation, then I would give that to a cancer charity," Mr Malaquin said.
When his wife died, Benny determined to raise money for the breast cancer support network, which had been so caring of Fay.
Ms Keightley said Benny had raised thousands of dollars over the years for the good cause, helping countless women, their families and friends as they negotiated treatment and recovery from the disease.
"In the past year alone, Benny has raised $2000 for us from his Santa work," Ms Keightley said.
"We started as a small group of ladies getting together for a cuppa and support and the network just evolved from that, thanks to generous supporters such as Benny.
"All money raised stays and assists people in Inverell."
Mr Malaquin has taken his role of Santa so seriously, he even built a sleigh in his backyard.
"At Christmas time, friends and family come around and have their photo taken in the sleigh," he said.
He beams with delight as he includes his three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
