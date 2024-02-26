Hawks re-build on and off-the-field after key departures

The Inverell Hawks are undergoing a re-build of sorts with large portion of their 2023 men's squad departing.
Of the squad who played in the grand final loss to Narwan, 12 have won't be suiting up again this year.
New club president and current player Ethan Anderson said most have gone on for other opportunities, including Kaleb Hope as reported last week by ACM.
"Jack Stewart has moved away, he is playing for Wynnam Manly," he said.
"A couple of them have moved away for university or job offers.
"So a couple of them have moved away for opportunities and you can't knock them for doing that."
They will also be without the experienced Corey Garrett and Harold Duncan is still undecided on whether he will suit up again this year.
But a handful of newcomers to town have begun to turn up to training.
"We have about 14 at training at the moment. With cricket still happening, and touch footy, we are hoping those numbers will rise in the next couple of weeks," Anderson said.
"We have got a couple of Papua New Guineans who have been coming to training that work up at the meat works and are keen to have a run.
"Another fella has moved into town from up north and he is a halfback.
"We just need a few more boys at training and we will be locked in for first grade but at the moment we just need a couple of extras there."
A few of the team's livewires will still be there including Dion French and Jayden Connors.
The other divisions are expected to line up fairly similar.
Anderson said the league tag and under 18s have both had strong starts to their pre-season.
"The 18s have already been getting up to 15 or 16 at training," he said.
"A couple of those younger guys playing touch footy two nights a week and a bit of cricket so once all that finishes we will expect up over 20 players registered there.
"And the girls, I think 23 have been training.
"They are champing at the bit to get going."
