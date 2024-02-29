Stars align in Inverell for second Cancer Council fundraiser

BRUSH off your dancing shoes and pull out those suits and dresses as the Stars of Inverell Dance for Cancer returns later this year.
It will be only the second time the fundraiser will be held in Inverell, with the inaugural dance held in 2019.
This year the dance will be held on Saturday, June 22 at the Inverell RSM Club.
There will be a new line-up of Inverell identities donning their dancing shoes and strutting their stuff to raise funds for Cancer Council and to continue supporting the New England and Northwest communities.
This year's stars will be announced at the official launch of Stars of Inverell Dance for Cancer on Thursday, March 21.
"I am so excited that this brilliant group have actually said yes, to leave their comfort zones and shake off their nerves in front of their community," Cancer Council spokesperson Sarah Mayo-McCowen said.
"It is for a very worthwhile cause; raising funds for Cancer Council and supporting the cancer support services we offer to the Inverell community. Each year our selected group of dancers have an amazing time and generally surprise themselves with what they achieve."
Dance for Cancer events are a highlight on many Northern Tablelands community's social calendars every year and are quickly sold out.
This year's group of stars will perform a variety of dance routines to entertain the audience.
Laura King from Craze Dance Academy, local Zumba teacher Abby McGregor and Kymberleigh Krzysztofiak from Virtuosity Ballet will help coach the stars.
"Dance for Cancer is always such an exciting and well-loved event to present to the local community and certainly puts the fun into fundraising," Ms Mayo-McCowen said.
This year there are three titles up for grabs; judges' choice, people's choice and highest fundraiser.
A panel of celebrity judges will pick the winning routine on the night and the Inverell community will have the opportunity to vote for the people's choice winner.
Stars will also be competing for the highest fundraiser and supporters can assist them by donating online or attending their fundraising activities around town in the lead up to the big night.
Funds raised from the event go towards Cancer Council NSW to continue to fund life saving research and the local support services helping people in and around Inverell touched by cancer.
These services include Cancer Council free accommodation, such as Inala House at the North West Cancer Centre assisting people needing accommodation while travelling for their cancer treatments.
"Our Transport to Treatment vehicles help people with safe and reliable transport to access their treatment, our Home Help program assists people with home maintenance while going through their cancer treatment, free counselling services, pro-bono legal support and our financial assistance programs," Ms Mayo-McCowen said.
Tickets will be on sale early May. All the stars have their own fundraising pages which can be found at https://stars.cancercouncil.com.au/event/stars-of-Inverell
