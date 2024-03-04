Blue Mountains music teacher opens up shop in Northern NSW

Peter Long, a seasoned musician from Leura in the Blue Mountains, has been playing, recording and performing music for most of his life.
He had been passing on his extensive musical knowledge to his students at 'Abbey Street Studios' for close to 8 years when, at the end of 2023, he and his partner, Louise, decided a change of scenery was on the cards and they moved 600km away, to Inverell in Northern NSW.
This wasn't a completely random event. Although the area is new to Mr Long, Louise grew up in Inverell in the 1970s and has been reconnecting with old school friends.
"Louise has discovered she has a lot of history in the area actually," he said.
"For me, it's so far been about settling in and finding my feet a bit I suppose, but I am enjoying it here in Inverell, and looking forward to teaching music and getting to know the locals."
Mr Long teaches a variety of popular instruments including guitar, keyboards, bass guitar, drums, keyboards and singing.
Abbey Street studio also provides sound recording, editing, mixing and mastering services as well as advice on songwriting composition and arrangements.
He is also a practiced performer and plays in two bands, the 'psychedelic improvisation' outfit PaperSun, and the Brit-pop influenced outfit The Winstons who have performed in the Blue Mountains for nearly 15 years.
When it comes to teaching, Mr Long said he thoroughly enjoys the experience and finds it wholly rewarding working with children and helping them with their musical interests and endeavours.
"You get to see that spark in their eyes when they get a hold of a concept they have been working on - it's very rewarding," he said.
Further to tutoring from the home studio, Mr Long is also teaching a couple of performance units at UNE for the Bachelor of Music program and has been involved in academia for about ten years, holding a PhD in Music.
The name of his studio 'Abbey Street Studios' is partly a reference to the famous Beatles album (and recording studio in London) but is actually the street in Leura where he previously taught.
Mr Long has kept the name of his studio as 'Abbey Street Music' and still provides the same great teaching services, now located in Carlyle Street, Inverell.
Peter Long can be reached on 0417 376 733, or by email: music@abbeystreet.one
