High stakes in final round of senior cricket competition

Finals Positions Decided
RSM Renegades V Square & Compass
RSM Renegades took on Square & Compass in the final round and for the winner, a semi final berth for the loser, seasons end.
Compass won the toss and elected to bat at Varley oval.
They were soon in deep trouble and their season was quickly drifting away.
They were 2-6 then 4-26 and then 5-35 when captain Liam Spalding fell for 17.
Alex Hull joined Tim Torgau in a 75 run partnership as Hull made 49 and Torgau 33.
Ovia Seia added 12 as Compass were dismissed in the 35th over for 149.
Rohan Guest took 3-14 and Kahn Johnson 3-15 to give their club a chance of advancing to the semifinals.
That was as close as the Renegades got as Jai Tasker tore through the top order with 4-6 and Alex Hull grabbed 3-5 and Mitch Adams 2-3.
Renegades were bundled out for a dismal 31 to end their season.
Ryan Campbell made six and jack Bennett five as five ducks were recorded.
Staggy Creek V Delungra
Staggy Creek had the most to benefit from a win as that would elevate them to Minor Premiers for the season.
Delungra were sent in and got away to a blistering start being 18 from the first five balls before Jackson Binnie got a beauty through John Krauss.
Delungra just kept playing their shots and the score board rattled along as Justin Smith made 33 and Hayden Thode 27.
Wickets tumbled but Delungra had made a relatively good score of 156 from 24.1 overs.
Jackson Binnie took 3-34, Will Marshall 3-54 and Elijah Kenny 3-24.
Staggy Creek then went into bat realising they had 40 overs at a run rate of 3.9 to win the minor premiership.
Tom Nelson and Troy Brabant added 121 for the first wicket and were ahead on the required run rate as lightning was appearing in the distance.
At 2-155 and the lightning too close for safety the stumps were drawn, Staggy were well ahead on the run rate.
They were awarded the match.
Ingram Williams and Jake Baker each took a wicket for Delungra.
Staggy Creek finished on top of the table and will face Campbell & Freebairn in the Major Semi final at Varley Oval next Saturday.
Delungra will take on Square and Compass in the elimination semi-final at McCosker 2 also next Saturday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.