The Inverell Times
The Inverell Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Local lass takes to the stage at Int'l Women's Day event

By Staff Writers
Updated March 6 2024 - 3:16pm, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HealthWISE first nations support coordinator Tiffany Johnston with Armidale Secondary College student Josie O'Baoill and Minister for Women Jodie Harrison.
HealthWISE first nations support coordinator Tiffany Johnston with Armidale Secondary College student Josie O'Baoill and Minister for Women Jodie Harrison.

EQUALITY and accessibility of health care for rural women were themes of an early International Women's Day event featuring HealthWISE Inverell first nations support coordinator Tiffany Johnston on Monday, March 4.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Inverell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.