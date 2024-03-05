Local lass takes to the stage at Int'l Women's Day event

EQUALITY and accessibility of health care for rural women were themes of an early International Women's Day event featuring HealthWISE Inverell first nations support coordinator Tiffany Johnston on Monday, March 4.
About 120 women gathered at Armidale City Bowling Club to hear from a panel which featured Ms Johnston, Minister for Women Jodie Harrison and Armidale Secondary College student and climate activist Josie O'Baoill.
HealthWISE partnered with Guyra Evening Country Women's Association, the Zonta Club of Armidale and Carers NSW to bring the event to Armidale, with support from the NSW Government Office for Women. Guyra local Stephanie Cameron emceed the event.
Minister Harrison said International Women's Day was a day of action, a chance to talk about improving gender equality in all aspects of our lives.
On the theme "Invest in women, accelerate progress", she said investing in women "was not just a smart thing to do, it's the right thing to do".
She discussed inequalities in health, with women spending 25 per cent longer in poor health than men while also carrying a higher cost burden.
"Women suffer poorer health outcomes than men do, which is why it's so important that organisations like HealthWISE is here today to help you consider the kinds of issues that you need to be checking for and how to better support your own health," she said.
City centric thinking and rural access were key concerns for Ms Johnston and Miss O'Baoill.
Drawing on personal experience of her mother's breast cancer treatment, Ms Johnston expressed a desire to see genetic testing more readily available in rural areas and accessible to those in the public system within a reasonable timeframe.
"I really feel like those things need to be put in place because our daughters shouldn't have to suffer the way our great grandmothers' suffered," she said.
Miss O'Baoill wanted to see a wider range of rural and regional voices - not just those with the funds to travel to the city.
"I think that inclusivity and activism and advocacy are intrinsically linked. In order to build an inclusive society, you need to have activists from all different backgrounds," she said.
Ms Johnston said HealthWISE was committed to health equity, which prioritised treatment and care based on need, recognising the social determinants of health such as housing, education and employment.
She advocated for flexibility in health funding that allowed providers to "deliver a service in a location that makes people comfortable, with enough time to ask what matters to you rather than what is the matter with you".
Minister Harrison launched a book following the 30-year history of the NSW Rural Women's Gathering on the day and announced the next gathering to be held in Harden in October.
Member for New England Barnaby Joyce, Member for Northern Tablelands Adam Marshall, and Armidale Regional Council mayor Sam Coupland were all in attendance.
International Women's Day is held on March 8 and NSW Women's Week runs from March 4 to March 11.
