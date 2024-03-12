Moffitt starts strong in men's championship

The Inverell Golf Club held the first round of its men's championships last weekend.
Saturday's stroke event saw some impressive scores handed in giving those players a great start in their division of the four-round competition.
Playing off a handicap of 21, Harry Moffitt finished with 82 off the stick, nine under his handicap and nett 61 to win the day's stroke competition.
Jayden Budda-Deen also produced the goods, finishing with 78 off the stick and a nett 64 and second for the day.
Rob Walters, Morgan Reece and Ian Jeffery started the championships well when they each finished with nett 65.
After the first round of the championships gross leaders and runners up are A Grade - Harry Edmonds, 71, and Ben Davis, 73.
A reserve - Ian Jeffery, 75, Morgan Reece and Mick Tanner, 76. B Grade - Jayden Budda-Deen, 78, and Paul Amos, 81.
The C and D Grade are being run as gross stableford competitions to keep more players involved. Harry Moffitt leads C Grade with 45 and Rob Walters is runner up with 41.
In D Grade Don McRae has 36 and Harper Grove 32.
Nett leaders in the top division are David Hawker, Morgan Reece and Jayden Budda-Deen.
Teena Myler was the stand out lady for their stableford on Saturday.
She finished with 38 points to take the win, five points clear of Sue Urquhart and Ange Driscoll.
Steve Glover was the winner of the Tuesday's vets comp with 35 points.
He was followed by Simon Smith, 34, and then Darrell Hughes, Mal Dickson and Mark Lane - each with 33 points.
The ladies struggled to score well in their stableford on Wednesday.
Helen Tickle was best in when she finished with 31 points.
Jan Frater and Catherine Lane finished with 30 to take the next two spots.
Friday's Tradies 9-hole comp was taken out by Dave Martell, 25 points, in a three-way countback.
Runner-up was Gary Lamrock.
Rod Jones was the winner of Thursday's 12-hole comp with 29 points in a countback with Chris Bell.
Rod Loy was next with 27 points.
31 players teed off for Sundays medley stableford. Jai Tasker was the winner, his second in two weeks.
He finished with 38 points this time.
Brett Woodward and Adrian King were next with 37 points followed by Doug Cross with 36.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.