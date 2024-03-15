Inverell Shire Council confirms new directors for management team

Inverell Shire Council has confirmed the appointment of two new directors to join its Senior Management Team.
Justin Pay has been appointed as Director of Civil Services, while Anthony Alliston has accepted the Director of Environmental Services position.
The recruitment process commenced in February after council endorsed changes to the senior staff organisational structure.
Council engaged recruitment specialists LG Services Group to assist in sourcing the best candidates, with the new positions attracting interest from interstate applicants.
Both successful candidates commenced their careers with Inverell council as trainees.
General Manager, Brett McInnes, said it was pleasing to see staff take full advantage of the growth and development opportunities afforded to them and step into senior management positions.
Mr Alliston said he was appreciative for the opportunity.
"[I] am looking forward to continuing to work with council to create positive lasting outcomes for the community," he said.
Mr Pay also expressed gratitude for the opportunity and is looking forward to the challenges the role will bring.
"The directorate has always been about excellence and delivering on the ground outcomes and that will be my focus moving forward," he said.
