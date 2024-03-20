Delungra book grand final spot after sneaking home against Staggy Creek

The preliminary final was played at the weekend with the last spot in the decider up for grabs.
Delungra batted first in the final and went on to make 125 all out.
This was on the back of a fine 23 from Mitch Stewart.
Numerous other players made double figures with Jake Baker 11 and Lex Livermore 12 the best.
With the ball Mick Kenny took 3-36 and Will Marshall 3-14.
Elijah Kenny and Noah Brabant took two wickets each in a fine overall display.
Runs on the board are always a challenge in a final and the Delungra bowlers kept the runs down and took wickets to ensure a third straight grand final for the club.
Staggy Creek were unable to put together enough big partnerships and were dismissed for 97.
Mick Kenny 19 and Elijah Kenny 17 backed up their bowling with some valuable runs but it was not enough.
John Krauss led the way with ball for Delungra with 3-10, Cam Stewart took 3-28 and Lex Livermore 3-19 to wrap up the match in a low-scoring affair.
Delungra now take on Campbell & Freebairn in next week's grand final.
It will be followed by the presentation of awards for the season.
Pictures by Dick Hudson
