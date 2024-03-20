Edmonds holds lead in men's championships

The Inverell Golf Club held rounds two and three of the men's championships at the weekend.
Most divisions are being closely contested with four or five shots between first and second positions.
Harry Edmonds has produced rounds of 71, 74 and 74 to hold the lead in A Grade and the chance of picking up his first club championship.
After being one shot behind going into the third round Ben Davis dropped a few shots to be second placed four shots behind Harry. Harry is also one shot in front of Ben in the nett competition. Mick Tanner has a solid lead in A-Reserve. He is seven shots ahead of second-placed Ian Jeffery in the gross and six shots ahead of Rowan Butler in the nett comp.
After producing consistent rounds of 81, 80 and 82, Paul Amos leads B Grade five shots clear of Dave Martel. Dave started a late charge with 77 off the stick on Sunday to move up to second spot. Paul is four shots ahead of Jono Alliston in the nett.
Tom Skipper leads the C Grade gross stableford four points ahead of Harry Moffitt. The positions are reversed for the nett comp with Harry leading by one shot.
Don McRae leads gross and nett in D Grade.
The final round of the men's championships will be played next Saturday.
In other comps, the ladies played a stroke event on Wednesday. Catherine Lane and Wendy Alexander each finished with nett 72. Helen Edwards was next with 74 while Leonie Davison and Helen Lockwood finished another shot back.
Saturday's men's stroke event was won by visiting Pro, Kieran McMahon. Kieran, playing off a handicap of three, finished with 67 off the stick, three under par for the course and nett 64. James Davis and Tom Skipper were next with 66's followed by Rowan Butler and Paul Amos with 67. Geoffrey Cross, Jeremy Tickle, Jack Hepi, Jai Tasker, Geoff Bucknell and Ben Partridge each finished with nett 68.
Leonie Davison was the best of the ladies in their stableford on Saturday. She finished with 36 points, one in front of Catherine Lane.
There were plenty of excellent scores handed in for Sunday's medley stableford comp which was also the third round of the men's championships.
Dave Martel finished the stableford with 41 points, one point clear of Luke Woodhouse, Mick Tanner, Tom Skipper, Andrew Iskov and Harry Moffitt. Teena Myler, Jono Alliston, and Andrew Walsh each returned with 39 points.
