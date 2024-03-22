Polish immigrant relocates from Perth to take up police duties in Inverell

POLISH immigrant and probationary constable Lukasz Krzysztofiak says he wants to serve "with empathy and without prejudice" while stationed at Inverell Police Station.
Constable Krzysztofiak has just relocated from Perth, where he was already serving as a police officer.
"So far, I have loved my time in [Inverell]," Constable Krzysztofiak said.
"My wife grew up here, so we are now much closer to family and getting to enjoy seeing my sons grow up with family around."
Constable Krzysztofiak is one of two new recruits to the New England Police District, having graduated from the NSW Police Academy in Goulburn last month.
"As an immigrant to Australia from my homeland, Poland, I know first-hand the importance of addressing all members of the community with respect and understanding of their backgrounds and circumstances," Constable Krzysztofiak said.
"I believe serving with empathy and without prejudice are important qualities for all police officers.
"Having an open mind while truly listening and working with the community are of great importance."
Constable Krzysztofiak decided to become a police officer after finding his previous jobs repetitive and uninspiring.
"It took me a few years to summon up the courage and belief my English was good enough to be accepted into the academy," Constable Krzysztofiak said.
"After working in the West Australian Police there was no doubt that I wanted to continue my career in the force upon relocating to Inverell.
"I'm extremely passionate about helping my community wherever I can, and hope that I can develop a close rapport with the people of Inverell.
"I would like to one day to develop my career in the area of investigation."
Constable Krzysztofiak spent 16 weeks on campus at the academy in Goulburn before graduating.
Some of the duties he will attend while working at Inverell Police Station include domestic disputes, thefts, assaults and regular patrols.
The arrival of Constable Krzysztofiak to Inverell takes the number of new police officers the Northern Tablelands has secured in the past three years to 94.
