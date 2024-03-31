NDIS students achieve drone flying skills in new inclusive TAFE program

NDIS participants in Inverell have honed their drone flying skills thanks to a new program of courses delivered by TAFE NSW.
Members of Individual Ability Supports (IAS) Inverell received their Statement of Attainment in Introduction to Drones after a three day course in February.
The program is part of a range of short courses to be delivered to IAS participants by TAFE NSW Inverell, which will provide practical skills in technology, agriculture, hospitality and accommodation services.
After completing their drone flying training, the students will be able to operate the devices on the IAS working farm.
IAS Inverell area manager said it was heart warming to see the pride on the students' faces after they completed the course.
"Their families and the team at IAS were so proud of them for having accomplished such a huge achievement," she said.
"People with disabilities often face barriers and are told they can't do things.
"At IAS we want to remove these barriers so people can have access to more life-enriching opportunities. It is amazing to see the abilities people have when they are supported and given the chance to have real-life experiences."
There are 536 NDIS participants in Inverell, 788 in Armidale and 192,000 in Australia.
"At TAFE NSW Inverell we work together as a community to ensure the very best for our students," TAFE NSW Inverell head teacher of IT Jackie Sheehan said.
"The collaboration between TAFE NSW Inverell and Individual Ability Supports Inc demonstrates the importance of community partnerships and inclusive education. It breaks down barriers and fosters an environment where everyone has the opportunity to learn.
"The short courses we're offering through IAS and on-campus at TAFE NSW Inverell provide the perfect opportunity for people to gain confidence and learn new skills quickly.
"The Introduction to Drones course offers comprehensive training over three days, covering drone operation, aerial survey techniques, and vital safety and regulatory knowledge."
