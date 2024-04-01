Easter competition proves a hit with golfers

There was a strong field of players at the Inverell Golf Club on Saturday vying for the coveted annual 4BBB Easter Cup.
Two new members of the Club, Brady Mather and Brady Lennon, teamed up to finish with 48 points and win the 2024 Easter Cup.
The pair finished with eight pars, two birdies and enough bogies to capitalise on their handicaps of 23 and 16.
They were one point clear of second placed pair, John Fisher and Tony Driscoll.
Ron and Mitch Myler, Jack Jeffery and Noah O'Neill, Dave Wargent and Harry Edmonds, Ben Goodwin and Jayden Budda-Deen and Herb Cox and Rod Jones were in a 5-way countback finishing in that order. Each pair returning with 34 points.
Catherine Lane was the best of the ladies in their stableford on Saturday. She finished with 36 points.
Earlier in the week twenty ladies played a two or three-person ambrose.
Some newcomers joined in as a part of an introduction to ladies golf.
The winning team was Jac Watson, Sandy Cook and Anne Peters. Runners-up were Lyn Lamrock, Sue Urquhart and Sue Willcocks.
Mal Dickson finished off the vets month with an excellent 39 points to give him the win for Tuesday's vets comp and the vets Monthly Mug with a three-round total of 108.
Al Bujack finished second with 38 and Greg Brabant 3rd with 37. Gordon Dean, Leon Fox and Barry Young were also in the prize pool.
Al Bujack was the winner of Thursday's 12-hole comp with a massive 39 points for the 12 holes.
Trevor Kiernan was second with 34 points and Bob Brown third in a 4-way-countback with 29.
Harry Edmonds was back on the winners podium after Friday's medley stableford. He won in a countback with Brady Mather. Each finished with 38 points. Jai Tasker was next with 37, followed by Mitch Myler with 35.
Justin Bushell was the best of a strong field for Sunday's medley stableford. He finished with 41 points, two points clear of Michael Williams and Brady Mather. Greg Bushell, Jono Cox and Jim Shadlow were next, each with 38 points.
