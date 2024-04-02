Youth filmmaking workshops to run free

If you're a young Greta Gerwig or Steven Spielberg, or have one in the family, some upcoming free workshops over the April school holidays might tick the boxes.
The Smartfone Flick Fest (SF3) free smartphone filmmaking workshops are returning to Moree and Inverell for ages 12-24, with a weekend screening of the films made.
All participants will start with an evening online session on 22 April, and the in-person Moree workshops are 23 and 24 April at the Moree Library, and Inverell participants will meet on April 26 at the Inverell Club, with a screening that evening at the club.
SF3 is one of the world's biggest and most prestigious smartphone film festivals, and an international leader in the smartphone education space.
Led by SF3 co-founder, award-winning filmmaker Angela Blake, and local award-winning filmmaker Michèle Jedlicka, the workshops will support participants in technical tips, storytelling, questions answered, filmmaking hacks, and time to make and edit their film.
In addition, all participants receive an entry fee waiver for the 2024 SF3 festival.
Angela said the SF3 focus has championed equity of opportunity for filmmakers, regardless of location, age, or situation.
"The workshops are free because we live by our mission: affordable and accessible filmmaking to all," she said.
"At SF3, we are so excited about being able to inspire regional youth to make films. Young people generally, but particularly those in regional communities do not have access to big cameras or to a lot of the film education that city kids do.
"Being able to bring our world-class education program into regional communities is really special. It means that so many more diverse stories can be told and that the full voice of Australia is represented on screen. We love it!"
Michèle is a Delungra-based filmmaker, with multiple films selected for Australian and international festivals, and winning several awards, most recently in the US, Paris, and Sydney.
"I loved our workshops last year, and I'm so glad we can offer them for free again," she said.
"I stared using my phone to make films because it was right there in my hand.
"With a phone that has a video option, you can focus on your idea, create an amazing story, and have your voice heard all around the world," she said.
Angela said the future of filmmaking is the smartphone, and offering youth and adults an outlet for their creative passions is a game changer.
"Smartphone filmmaking has broken down the barriers to entering the film industry and to making a film. Now, there is no excuse at all not to pick up your phone and tell a story. How powerful is that?" she said.
The Moree workshops link is: https://bit.ly/42SFAOB. Inverell workshop link is: https://bit.ly/3TfGPUI.
Bookings are FREE but essential, and both filmmakers and actors are invited to register.
Learn more about SF3 at sf3.com.au.
