Maintenance work carried out on Inverell Club

Recent maintenance work has been carried out at the the historic Inverell Club in the Evans Street Cultural precinct.
Under the Inverell Shire Council Local Heritage Fund the Inverell Club received funding to undertake two small projects that have recently been completed.
Club president, Peter Squires outlined how committee members met with representatives of Inverell Shire in 2021 to formulate a maintenance plan.
Peter outlined how Heritage Advisor to council, Mitch McKay, stressed the importance of water and weather proofing as being the priority in maintaining any historic building and since that time The Inverell Club have developed a maintenance plan focused on exactly that area.
Mr Squires said funding is unfortunately never quite enough to complete the entire project, but welcomed the assistance of enthusiastic volunteers to help the projects reach completion.
"We would like to be successful in winning a major grant however, to completely have the club repainted. That's a project too big for volunteer club members but is becoming increasingly important for overall building maintenance. We'll just keep trying"
