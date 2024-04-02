The Inverell Times
The Inverell Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Maintenance work carried out on Inverell Club

By Staff Writers
Updated April 3 2024 - 3:58pm, first published 9:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Recent maintenance work has been carried out at the the historic Inverell Club in the Evans Street Cultural precinct.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Inverell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.