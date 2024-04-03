Woman dies in single vehicle crash

A woman has died after a single vehicle crash near Inverell overnight.
About 2am on Thursday, April 4, emergency services responded to reports that a vehicle had crashed into a tree along Gwydir Highway, Long Plain, approximately 12km east of Inverell.
The female driver died at the scene and is yet to be formally identified.
Officers attached to New England Police District established a crime scene and an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash has begun.
The Gwydir Highway has reopened in both directions at Long Plain, east of Inverell, following a fatal single car crash near Long Plain Lane.
Diversions have been lifted and traffic conditions have returned to normal in the area.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
Anyone with information in relation to the crash is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
