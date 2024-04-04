Potential of flooding along Upper Macintyre River

The NSW SES advises people in Inverell Ashford and Yetman to be mindful of minor to moderate flooding along the Upper Macintyre River.
There is a similar warning in place for residents along the Gwydir River catchment between Bundarra and Pallamallawa near the Queensland border.
You should stay informed by monitoring warnings issued by NSW SES on their website and Facebook page, listening to your local ABC radio station, and checking the latest weather information from the Bureau of Meteorology online.
The Bureau of Meteorology advises an inland trough is forecast to deepen and potentially develop into a low pressure system on Friday.
The system is expected to bring rain to much of the state in the coming few days with locally heavy falls, particular in the east.
There is still uncertainty associated with the location and intensity of the heaviest falls. The inland low and coastal trough are expected to move further south through Saturday with the rain easing over New South Wales.
This rainfall has the potential to cause minor to moderate flooding along parts of the New South Wales coast and ranges from late Thursday.
Based on predictions from the Bureau of Meteorology, the following areas may be impacted by dangerous floodwaters: Inverell, Yetman and Ashford and low-lying areas along the catchment between these communities.
