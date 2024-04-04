The Inverell Times
Home/News/Local News

Potential of flooding along Upper Macintyre River

Updated April 4 2024 - 2:30pm, first published 2:28pm
The NSW SES advises people in Inverell Ashford and Yetman to be mindful of minor to moderate flooding along the Upper Macintyre River.

