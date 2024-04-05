BOSS Engineering signs ownership deal to assist in company's growth

To assist in delivering the next stage of growth of BOSS Engineering, the Inverell based engineering company has signed an agreement for Alceon Private Equity to become a 50 per cent owner in the company.
BOSS was founded in the early 2000s by four Australian entrepreneurs and well know local identities - Mick Grills, Andrew English, Dan Ryan and Peter Mansur.
They embarked on a journey to found a business that quickly made its mark as a robotics first, engineering led manufacturer focused on the needs of the Australian agricultural sector.
BOSS now has 27 robots in its 32,500sqm facility in Inverell, producing the market's most sophisticated and highest yield generating seeders, planters and aircarts, and manufacturing heavy duty aluminium and steel ute trays, trailers and accessories through the BOSS Built brand.
BOSS Engineering CEO, Nathan Barnett, said the new investment and board support from Alceon will underpin BOSS' growth strategy, funding its growth both geographically and by accelerating its capacity to introduce new products.
"This partnership with Alceon will allow us to materially grow the business and to accelerate that growth timeline," he said.
"The partnership with Alceon will empower BOSS to solve more problems for our customers and increase employment throughout Inverell and other locations, such as our newly established Wagga site and soon to open Tamworth and Toowoomba sites."
Mr Barnett said Alceon brings growth capital and scaling experience that complements BOSS Engineering's core capability of engineering excellence.
"Importantly to us as hands on business owners and managers, Alceon structures each investment as a separate vehicle as opposed to a large multi-investment fund which means we are not beholden to fund closure timetables," he said.
"The investment will provide the funding to allow BOSS to accelerate new product development and increase productive capacity by investing in new machinery, robots, infrastructure and our people."
Joint Managing Director of Private Equity at Alceon Group, Zac Midalia, said BOSS was an Australian success story of global proportions.
"The entrepreneurial, engineering led and robotic focus has created a culture of excellence and performance," he said.
"The result of this has rewarded these remarkable founders and this incredible Company and we are grateful to be part of the next chapter of growth as we take Boss Engineering to the nation."
Three BOSS Engineering Founders, Mick Grills, Andrew English and Dan Ryan, will stay in the business to ensure it continues to deliver outcomes for customers and maintain the close relationships with employees and its customers.
Alceon's Ben Sebel will join the BOSS Board and, together with the founders, will oversee the businesses' growth plans.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.