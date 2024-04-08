Collaborative 'Body of Work' is set to stop off in Warialda

A collaborative exhibition by ten women artists from across the New England North West, will stop off in Warialda later this month.
Currently on a regional tour, 'Body of Work', features a series of re-imagined shop mannequins and accompanying artworks by ten contemporary female artists, a concept inspired by a chance find at a Tamworth op shop.
Tamworth artist Joanne Stead saw an online ad for a bulk lot of secondhand shop mannequins.
She said she knew straight away it was an exhibition opportunity.
The resulting artworks and successful exhibition showed in Gunnedah and Wee Waa in 2023, and is now touring to Ceramic Break Sculpture Park, Warialda on Saturday, April 27 until Sunday, June 2.
"The final result has turned out to be so much more than I even imagined," Ms Stead said.
"Suddenly I had this amazing group of diverse artists, and there was this great sense of collaboration and shared inspiration as to how they might reimagine the mannequins to showcase the mediums that they were working in.
"The resulting artworks have just blown my mind."
The mannequins in the final exhibition include works completed by artists working in oils, acrylic, pastel, pencil, textiles, metal fabrication, digital projection, ceramics, paper mache, foraged materials and glass mosaic.
"All of the artists have really pushed into their own expertise and created something breathtaking," said Ms Stead.
"We were thrilled that the exhibition proved to be so popular last year, and looking forward to the opportunity to showcase them at the Ceramic Break Sculpture Park in 2024.
The participating artists are; Karen Balsar (Tamworth) - Corten Steel; Waabii Chapman-Burgess (Glen Innes) - Mixed media; Awan Eveleigh (Narrabri) - Glass Mosaic; Tania Hartigan (Wallabadah) - Found and foraged materials; Jodie Herden (Attunga) - Mixed media; Tess Reading (Attunga) - Digital Projection; Joanne Stead (Tamworth) - Paper mache; Wendy Thompson (Tamworth) - Acrylics and oils; Jess Tribe (Narrabri) - Acrylics; and Jody White (Werris Creek) - Textiles.
