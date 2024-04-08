The Inverell Times
The Inverell Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Collaborative 'Body of Work' is set to stop off in Warialda

Updated April 8 2024 - 12:13pm, first published 12:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ochre Yinaar by Glen Innes artist Waabii Chapman-Burgess. Picture supplied
Ochre Yinaar by Glen Innes artist Waabii Chapman-Burgess. Picture supplied

A collaborative exhibition by ten women artists from across the New England North West, will stop off in Warialda later this month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Inverell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.