The Inverell Times
The Inverell Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Cooee to veterans who may be eligible for help from Legacy

By Staff Writers
Updated April 8 2024 - 3:59pm, first published 3:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Legatee president Rick Ellis, new legatee Wally Duff and Legacy Inverell director and past president Peter Kearsey at Mr Duff's unduction. Legacy cares for families of veterans who have died or become incapacitated.
Legatee president Rick Ellis, new legatee Wally Duff and Legacy Inverell director and past president Peter Kearsey at Mr Duff's unduction. Legacy cares for families of veterans who have died or become incapacitated.

LEGACY is trying to contact 200 veterans in and around Inverell who may not even know they are eligible for help.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Inverell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.