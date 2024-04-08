Cooee to veterans who may be eligible for help from Legacy

LEGACY is trying to contact 200 veterans in and around Inverell who may not even know they are eligible for help.
Lyn Kitawal, general manager of Inverell Legacy, said a change in Legacy rules meant assistance now extended to the families of Defence Force personnel who were gold or white card holders, as well as those who had died.
"Many Legacy clubs are finding it difficult to reach out to families in need because they may not know they are eligible for assistance," Ms Kitawal said.
"It's usually only when a family is in crisis that we find out about them, it'd be so much better if we knew about these families beforehand."
According to government data, there are 554 veterans living in and around Inverell, however, more than 200 of those are not known to Legacy or the RSL branches.
A veteran is someone who served, or is serving, in the Australian Defence Force, as well as a person who was a member of, or officially attached to, the Defence Force of any part of the Commonwealth who served in a war or operational area.
These people may be eligible for assistance from Legacy:
"Even if you do not think that you are eligible or you were not eligible in the past, please ask, it costs nothing," Ms Kitawal said.
"Eligibility is subject to individual circumstances. In some cases, further investigation will be required to determine eligibility."
Established in 1941, Legacy Club Services is a charity caring for families of veterans who have died or become incapacitated, either on service or subsequently.
The service helps more than 60,000 beneficiaries, with the overwhelming majority being elderly widows, and dependants with a disability.
"Legacy can also refer veterans who have not made a DVA claim to a qualified advocate who will help them lodge a claim, at no cost," Ms Kitawal said.
Members of Inverell Legacy are gearing up for Anzac Day, on Thursday, April 25.
Legatee Stuart Legge will lay a wreath at the Inverell War Memorial at the dawn service, while young Legatees will lay a wreath at the 11am service.
To find out if you are eligible for help from Legacy, phone
6722 1945 or email: inverell.legacy@gmail.com
