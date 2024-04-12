High School students selected to attend National Art School

A pair of Macintyre High School Year 11 students have been selected to attend the 2024 Sir William Dobell Drawing School in Sydney next week.
Lucy Sewell and James Paton from Sharon Gilmour's visual art class will travel to the National Art School for a once in a lifetime experience.
Ms Gilmour said both students are over the moon and feel privileged to have been give the opportunity to showcase their artistic skills.
"They'll fly down this Monday coming, they'll go to the National Art School for the four intensive days with the lecturers who are actually practicing artists exhibiting in galleries," she said.
"They will have the chance to further develop their artistic and drawing skills which they are already obviously adept in, but this will I'm sure open up their eyes a bit more to the world of art and help boost their confidence which they can then use towards their HSC next year."
This project is sponsored by the Sir William Dobell Foundation, it offers Year 11 students from government schools the opportunity to work in a tertiary institution in programs conducted by National Art School staff, all who are practising artists.
The intensive four-day drawing workshop will complement and extend the students' art studies through an intense and rewarding experience.
The criteria for selecting the students includes a demonstrated high level of knowledge and skills in visual arts, commitment and involvement in studying visual arts and a capacity to work independently, and with others, over extended periods.
Taught by professional artists, the intensives offer a unique experience for students to study in top notch studios, refine skills, and build a stand out portfolio.
The course counts towards the students HSC and is ultimately tailored for students aiming to excel in the education and beyond, especially in the world of art.
Ms Gilmour said it was fantastic that students from regional areas have the opportunity to participate in the intensive school at the National Art School.
"We had a student go down last year, Annie Dekker, who received full marks for her HSC intensives practice program," she said.
"I've been trying to encourage my students to broaden their artistic horizons. It can feel very isolated in the country as an artist and these kinds of experiences can go a long way towards giving the young artists a vision of what can be achieved.
"They'll exhibit their art with the National Art School, they'll get to curate their work to take it to another level and then most importantly they'll have those skills and experiences to draw on and to take into the HSC."
The workshop will run from Tuesday, April 16 to Friday, April 19.
An exhibition of the students' work will be held in the studios on the Thursday evening.
