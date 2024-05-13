Mother's Day lunch raises $1900 for breast cancer support group | Photos

GUESTS were tickled pink when Star FM personality Gerry Taveira hosted a Mother's Day lunch for members of the Inverell Breast Cancer Support Group.
The two-course lunch was held at the Inverell RSM club on Thursday, May 9.
"We hold two lunches a year, to raise awareness of cancer in our community and to bring people together and check up on each other," the group's president, Trish Keightley, said.
About 160 women attended the lunch, which raised more than $1900 for the support network.
First prize in the raffle was a queen-sized bed quilt; hampers were also raffled and there were lucky door prizes.
Ms Keightley thanks Mr Taveira and Star FM, as well as the RSM club, for being generous supporters of the group.
"They money we raise is given to those who have been given a cancer diagnosis," Ms Keightley, herself a cancer survivor, said.
"Having such a diagnosis can come as a real shock to many people, so the money we give is to spend as they need and see fit.
"We help all women and children regardless of what type of cancer."
The group holds meetings in the Best Employment Building, Campbell Street, Inverell at 2pm on the second Thursday of every month.
Women of all ages who live in the Inverell district are welcome.
"There's no pressure to attend meetings, you come when you need, or are able to," Ms Keightley said.
"You'll find a confidential space to share your experiences and tell your story. Talking about cancer can really reduce the burden."
As well as a Mother's Day lunch, the group organises a lunch at Christmas, also held at the RSM club.
