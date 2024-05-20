The Inverell Times
nbn touts disruption to service due to planned upgrades at Inverell towers

By Staff Writers
Updated May 20 2024 - 4:05pm, first published 1:30pm
The upgrade will occur on the towers in Inverell West and Delungra. When complete, the upgrade promises access to faster speeds and extended coverage of the nbn's fixed wireless network.
SMALL businesses and some homes in and around Inverell may experience disruption to their nbn service in coming weeks as an upgrade of the network begins.

