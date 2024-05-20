nbn touts disruption to service due to planned upgrades at Inverell towers

SMALL businesses and some homes in and around Inverell may experience disruption to their nbn service in coming weeks as an upgrade of the network begins.
The upgrade will occur on the towers in Inverell West and Delungra. When complete, the upgrade promises access to faster speeds and extended coverage of the nbn's fixed wireless network.
"Nbn is looking to minimise service interruptions as much as possible during this time, such as migrating users over to temporary connections, however, there are occasions when towers may be taken offline," Thomas O'Dea, head of nbn Local NSW, said.
The work involves introducing new technology and replacing some hardware on nbn's fixed wireless towers.
"The tower upgrades will mean some planned outages that may impact homes and businesses and their ability to use their nbn service while the work is underway," Mr O'Dea said.
While nbn will try minimise service interruptions, there will be occasions when towers will need to be taken offline.
The tower works will not impact nbn fixed line or nbn Sky Muster satellite services.
Impacted homes and businesses may have been notified of these planned outages via their retail service provider.
"These tower works are critical to the delivery of our program but will mean some planned outages that may affect homes and businesses and their ability to use their nbn service while the work is underway," Mr O'Dea said.
"After the tower works are completed, we expect that faster download speeds during the busy period will become available across the nbn Fixed Wireless network."
The $750 million investment in the nbn Fixed Wireless and nbn Sky Muster satellite network ($480 million from the Australian Government and $270 million from nbn) is on track to be completed by about December, 2024.
To get the benefits of the upgrades, homes and businesses may also need to update the nbn device at their premises. nbn will contact those impacted directly. Not all devices will need to be replaced.
For more information and to register for updates, visit nbnco.com.au/blog/the-nbn-project/delivering-a-better broadband-experience-for-the-bush
