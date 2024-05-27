Stars set for dazzling night of dance to raise money for cancer research

SIX "celebrities" are ready to hit the dance floor for cancer as the final countdown to Stars of Inverell begins.
Scheduled for June 22 at the Inverell RSM Club, Stars of Inverell challenges local identities and community leaders to step out of their comfort zones, learn a dance routine, and perform it live in front of an audience of more than 200 people, all while raising funds to support people in the Inverell community affected by cancer.
Those strapping on their dance shoes to dance for cancer include:
Judges are:
The stars have been working hard on their dance routines, while working towards reaching their fundraising targets.
Learning how to dance had been challenging but fun, and thanked the community for getting behind their fundraising efforts, they said
"Rehearsals are going well. Its been interesting learning new dance moves, my dance partner Abby McGregor and her sister Amiee have been exceptionally patient with me," Gerry Taveira said.
"I"m really looking forward to the night but admit I could be a complete nervous wreck on the night. I held a fundraising request show on STA FM which raised a phenomenal amount of money."
Sarah Mayo, community relations coordinator at Cancer Council's Tamworth office said she was excited to see what this year's line-up of stars had in store.
"This is the second year of Stars of Inverell, with the first been prior to COVID," Ms Mayo said.
"This year they will be opening the curtain in a bid to raise $50,000 for Cancer Council's research and support services helping the Inverell community.
"Funds raised help support Cancer Council's life-saving cancer research, prevention, advocacy and local support programs like our free accommodation, Inala House at the North West Cancer Centre for people travel;ing for their cancer treatments."
Stars of Inverell Dance for Cancer gala night starts at 6pm. Tickets cost $110 and include a three-course meal and entertainment.
Bookings at https://events.humanitix.com/stars-of-inverell-2024/tickets
Cancer Council is Australia's leading cancer charity working across every aspect of every cancer.
