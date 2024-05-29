Bingara sides beginning to hit their straps

Local derbies have been the theme in recent weeks with the Bingara Bullets facing both the Tingha Tigers and then the Inverell Hawks in the Group 19 rugby league competition.
Round six saw the Bullets travel to Tingha and defence was the big emphasis for both sides on the day.
And it paid off.
The Missiles league tag team knocked off the reigning undefeated premiers with a 12-6 triumph.
Then they kept the Hawks women scoreless in round seven with a 40-nil victory.
Coach Dylan Butler put it down to hard work.
"All the ladies have been working really hard to keep improving and get better and better," he said.
"But we have really tried to tighten our defence right up and create high standards as a team."
The Group 19 competition heads into a break with a catch up round and the East versus West fixtures.
Butler believes they can knuckle down and get even better during this time with team bonding also planned.
"The best thing is I know we can still improve a lot more if we keep doing all the rights things to build come back end of the season," he said.
"We have a couple of weeks off now but the girls have planned a Gwydir river trail ride and dinner to come this Saturday just as a little get together."
In terms of the men, they posted a half-century against Tingha with a 54-nil victory.
Then they pipped the Hawks 30-22.
Butler said the game against Tingha was the first, and only, time the Bullets have put together a complete game.
"Against Tingha was probably our first 80 minute-performance," he said.
"But we are still lacking [and need] to keep putting in 80 minutes performances.
"We have patches we're we are really good then drop off a bit."
Butler believes they have been strong but aren't quite where they want to be.
"The boys are starting to play good footy, with still a lot of improvement," he said.
"We have just been focusing on the task ahead instead of getting to far ahead of ourselves.
"But we have a couple of weeks off so we will keep working at it."
