The Inverell Times
The Inverell Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

New Mather's bridge open to traffic, with 40km/h speed limit

By Staff Writers
May 30 2024 - 3:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Mather's Bridge, located near Nullamanna, has opened.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Inverell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.