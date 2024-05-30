New Mather's bridge open to traffic, with 40km/h speed limit

Mather's Bridge, located near Nullamanna, has opened.
The new bridge replaces Inverell's last timber bridge, which was 64 years old and in 2021 had been earmarked for removal.
Motorists are advised a 40km/h speed limit will be in place until a new guardrail is installed on the bridge in early June.
Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall said the new bridge was made possible thanks to $3.1 million of funding under the state government's Fixing Country Bridges program. In all, the bridge cost $4.1 million, with Inverell Shire Council contributing the remainder of the cost.
Mather's Bridge was the last major timber bridge in Inverell Shire. The new bridge is a higher, longer and stronger concrete structure.
It is 1.65 metres wider than its predecessor, is 32.7 metres long and sits six metres above Frazers Creek, giving plenty of clearance when the creek is in flood.
"Mather's Bridge is located on a major freight route, the widening of the bridge will allow for safer passage of freight and livestock, while easily accommodating for larger and more modern heavy vehicles and trucks," Inverell Shire Council Mayor Paul Harmon said.
"At six metres above Frazers Creek, residents and landholders can feel secure, knowing they will not be cut off from town during a flood related event."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.