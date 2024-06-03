The Inverell Timessport
The Inverell Times' complete view of property
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Locals and visitors come together for Ladies' tournament

By Dick Hudson
June 3 2024 - 3:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Forty-two visiting ladies joined locals to make a field of 60 players for a very successful Inverell Ladies Open 4-ball-best-ball last Wednesday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from AFL
More from Local Sport

Get the latest Inverell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.