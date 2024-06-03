Locals and visitors come together for Ladies' tournament

Forty-two visiting ladies joined locals to make a field of 60 players for a very successful Inverell Ladies Open 4-ball-best-ball last Wednesday.
The travellers came from Maclean, Tamworth, Moree and Warialda as well towns across the New England.
The nett winners of the day and the Marie Trim Trophy, with 44 points, were locals Wendy Alexander and Lynne Lamrock.
They won in a countback with Lesa Dawson and Jacqueline Rolfe from Warialda.
Inverell's Helen Lockwood teamed up with Glen Inness' Di Brown to win the scratch competition with the Tenterfield pair Val Davidson and Jennifer Curry the scratch runners-up.
Consolation prizes went to Prunella Newby and Shirley Bruce, Glen Innes, Di Shadlow and Jan Frater Inverell, Dianne Haddad Wheaton and Tanya Girard, Moree and Sandy Cook and Julie McRae, Inverell.
All consolation winners finished with 40 points.
Straightest drive on 10th was claimed by Lindy Goodman from Moree while the best 2nd shot on the 9th went to Helen Lockwood.
Nearest the pins went to Helen Lockwood, Julie Clark and Lesa Dawson.
It was a great day with results taking in so many different clubs. At the presentation, thanks were given to the travellers, the Baking Ladies, Adrian King and the many sponsors.
The Inverell men play their Anniversary Cup, a 4BBB, on Saturday and follow it up with their Open 4BBB on Sunday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.