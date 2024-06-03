Widened Mather's Bridge now open

Mather's Bridge, located near Nullamanna has opened.
The new bridge which was co-funded by Inverell Shire Council and NSW Government's Fixing Country Bridges Scheme has opened to traffic with a temporary 40km/h speed limit.
Motorists are advised that the 40km/h speed limit will be in place until the new guardrail is installed in early June.
Mather's Bridge was the last major timber bridge in Inverell Shire. The new bridge is 1.65m wider than its predecessor, is 32.7 metres long and sits six metres above Frazers Creek, giving plenty of clearance when the creek is in flood.
"Mather's Bridge is located on a major freight route," Inverell mayor Paul Harmon said.
"The widening of the bridge will allow for safer passage of freight and livestock, while easily accommodating for larger and more modern heavy vehicles and trucks."
Mayor Harmon also stated "At six metres above Frazers Creek, residents and landholders can feel secure, knowing they will not be cut off from town during a flood related event."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.