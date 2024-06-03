The Inverell Times
The Inverell Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Widened Mather's Bridge now open

By Peter Caddy
June 4 2024 - 8:04am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Mather's Bridge, located near Nullamanna has opened.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Inverell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.