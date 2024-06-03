Warialda hosting Beef Producers Forum

The annual North West Beef Producers Forum is back and better than ever this June, with Warialda set to host the 2024 event.
Run by North West Local Land Services since 2017, the event offers local beef producers the opportunity to hear from leading industry research agencies and practical advice from top primary producers in the region. The event will be held on Wednesday 5 June at the Warialda Memorial Hall.
Naomi Hobson, Land Services Officer said that this year's line-up of speakers was not to be missed, showcasing significant new research coming out of the sector.
"We're really excited by the calibre of the presentations that will be given at the event this year," she said. "The event is shaping up to be a great mix of both new insights and advice born of years of experience in beef production", said Ms Hobson.
This year the event will feature presentations from Meat & Livestock Australia (Mr David Packer), AgSTAR Projects (Callen Thompson) and Texas Angus (Ben and Wendy Mayne) in addition to District Vet Dr Ted Irwin and Dr Alex Ball with Tom Ledingham.
Attendees can expect to hear about heifer artificial insemination and opportunities for genomic selection in commercial herds, optimising feed base for maximum productivity, seasonal animal health advice, pasture dieback and building resilience in farm business operations.
Sally Balmain, Land Services Officer said strong interest in the beef market as a whole brought an opportunity to focus on the end consumer as well this year.
"This year's forum will include a presentation from Darren Keyte of Smo-King BBQ Inverell, who will be discussing the beef market from a butcher's point of view", she said. "This will definitely be a new perspective on the end product for most beef producers," she said.
Smo-King BBQ will also cater the event, treating attendees to the rich smoky taste of slow cooked barbecue beef.
Tickets are available at a cost of $40 per person. To purchase tickets visit the North West Local Land Services Facebook page or the North West Local Land Services website at https://www.lls.nsw.gov.au/regions/north-west/events. Interested landholders can also phone their closest North West Local Land Services office on 1300 795 299 for more information.
