10-year-old rider succeeds in 160 kilometre event

It was little more than a year ago that Ruby Grace first hopped on a horse.
Now the 10-year-old has a successful 160 kilometre endurance ride to her name after tackling a tough course at Inglewood on Saturday.
Alongside her mentor and fellow Gum Flat resident, Clare Fleming, Ruby saddled up for a 3am start at the Endurafest event then battled fatigue, wind and rain to complete the ride with a riding time little more than 15 hours.
It was a huge achievement for the "brave" young rider who started riding "about 18 months ago" and did her first 40km ride in February 2023.
But Saturday's 160km ride nearly didn't happen with Ruby's mother, Ann, breaking her arm in the lead up to the event.
Ann was planning to ride the 160km alongside Ruby and Clare but was forced to withdraw with the injury.
"I was thinking I would have to withdraw her too," Ann said.
"She was devastated at the thought so her grandmother offered to drive us up there."
Ruby changed horses at the last minute as well and ended up competing on Ann's favourite Duray Indochine, who was also taking on her first 160km ride.
Endurance is a discipline where the horse's welfare comes first.
There are several vet checks along the way and the horse is required to pass all of them to continue competing with Indie thankfully getting through them all with ease.
The seven-year-old mare is owned by Clare and partner John Davidson who took six horses to Endurafest for five successful finishes.
"We have learnt so much from Clare and Davo," Ann said.
"They have been the most amazing mentors."
As a whole, Ann has been rapt with joining the sport.
"It is such a team effort," she said of endurance.
"Everybody we have ever met is just so friendly and welcoming."
And she's glad her and Ruby have bonded over it.
"It is a sport you can do together," Ann said.
"There's no other horse sports where you can ride together as mother and daughter."
Ruby's long-term goal is the Tom Quilty national event, regarded as the pinnacle of endurance.
The only thing holding her back is the turning-12 age limit.
Until then, she'll continue to compete at as many events as she possibly can.
