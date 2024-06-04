Elsmore Hall upgrades continue

The latest improvements to Elsmore Hall have been completed, thanks to generous funding from the White Rock Wind farm Community Fund.
A covered deck across the rear of the hall, with steps leading down to the playground/picnic area and access into the hall from the deck, allows more alternatives for people using the grounds or anyone wanting to hire the hall for functions.
Also included in the funding was a new wheelchair access ramp and landing, bringing the hall up to date in access requirements.
"This project had been in the pipeline for a number of years but due to the cost involved was always put on our wish list. Now, thanks to White Rock, it can be ticked off the list,'' said Ross Murray, Chairman of the Hall.
The Land Managers of the Hall are always trying to improve the facilities at the hall as well as carrying out maintenance to keep it in the good condition it is in.
