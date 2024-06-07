The Inverell Times
Markets, exhibition as part of Myall Creek memorial commemorations

June 7 2024 - 10:10am
Jodie Herden, pictured with Karen Balsar, Joanne Stead, Jody Blackwell and Leah Dryden finishing a Tamworth mural in 2017 will be one of the artists featured at the Myall Creek Memorial. Picture by Gareth Gardner.
Arts North West is partnering with Ceramic Break Sculpture Park in Warialda to deliver the Myall Creek Memorial Exhibition and Gather and Trade: Aboriginal artisan micro markets on June 8 as part of the 2024 Myall Creek Memorial Events.

