Markets, exhibition as part of Myall Creek memorial commemorations

Arts North West is partnering with Ceramic Break Sculpture Park in Warialda to deliver the Myall Creek Memorial Exhibition and Gather and Trade: Aboriginal artisan micro markets on June 8 as part of the 2024 Myall Creek Memorial Events.
"The Myall Creek Memorial events serve as poignant reminders and pay tribute to those affected by the Myall Creek Massacre," a spokeswoman said.
"Commemorating the strength and resilience of First Nations people in the face of devastating colonial actions and highlighting the importance of truth-telling about Australia's black history."
Arts North West Aboriginal Arts Officer, Robert Hartigan, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, saying, "Gather and Trade invites First Nations artists, craftspeople, and cultural practitioners to host a stall, conduct a workshop or perform at the event".
"Arts North West is honoured to participate in this event and support this opportunity for communities to recover, reconcile and share in First Nations creativity, living culture and stories," he said.
The Gather and Trade market will host a number of regional First Nations artisans to promote their wares and celebrate the continuation of the world's oldest living culture through arts and crafts.
They will also welcome one of Australia's finest didgeridoo players and master storyteller, Mark Atkins to perform live on the day.
The iconic Ceramic Break Sculpture Park will host the Myall Creek Memorial Exhibition, featuring 17 First Nations artists from across the New England North West region.
