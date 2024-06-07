Macintyre River, Lake Inverell algal alert lifted

The Red Alert warning issued on 23 January 2024 for high levels of potentially toxic blue-green algae for the Macintyre River at Inverell and Lake Inverell has been lifted.
Both sites are now on Green Alert.
While on Green Alert, the water is suitable for water sports, but water users are always advised to exercise caution. Water users should use personal discretion at all times before entering a water body and be aware that the algal situation can change quickly.
Untreated water should always be considered unsuitable for potable use. Boiling the water does not inactivate algal toxins.
As algal numbers can change dramatically with changes in conditions, water users should avoid water which is discoloured or gives off an earthy or musty odour.
WaterNSW will continue routine water quality monitoring and advise of any change as new results are received.
Blue-green algae is naturally occurring and can reproduce quickly in still or slow-flowing water when there is abundant sunlight and sufficient nutrients.
Visit the local council or local water utility websites for information about the management of blue-green algae risks in the nearby treated drinking water supplies.
Updates and information about blue-green algae blooms and red level warning areas can be obtained by visiting waternsw.com.au/algae or calling 1300 662 077.
