Partnering with nature to enhance productivity workshop

Farmers, this is your call to action!
Local regenerative agriculture non-profit Carbon8 are bringing experts on biodiversity and farm productivity to the Inverell Club on Wednesday, June 12 for a transformative event designed to revolutionise the way you account for nature in your farm plan.
Discover how enhancing the natural biodiversity of your landscape can supercharge both your farm's productivity and resilience.
The workshop will feature a panel of experts including Carbon8 co-founder and regenerative farmer Mike McCosker, biodiversity expert Dr Gilad Bino, vet and author Dr Gundi Rhoades, grazing management expert Dr Rachel Lawrence and farm manager Johannes Meier.
The workshop will include interactive panel discussions where you will be able to engage with thought leaders on crucial topics like soil health, biodiversity, and resilience.
There will also be network opportunities with other like-minded farmers and some hands-on workshops on the day with practical, actionable techniques for implementing nature-friendly farming practices.
A spokesperson for Carbon8 said the event will be an opportunity to: "Dive deep into the success stories of real farmers who have embraced biodiversity measures to revolutionise their agricultural landscapes".
"Gain invaluable insights directly from those who have witnessed tangible results, from increased productivity and profitability to thriving ecosystems."
Whether you're a seasoned farmer or just beginning your journey, this workshop offers practical guidance, expert advice, and a supportive network to help you navigate the transition towards regenerative agriculture. Get to know the work we do at Carbon8 to support farmers on their journey.
For more information and to register, visit https://events.humanitix.com/partnering-with-nature-for-enhanced-productivity-a-farming-perspective
