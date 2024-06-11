The Inverell Times
The Inverell Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Authorities win fight on anti-social behaviour

LR
By Lydia Roberts
Updated June 11 2024 - 4:22pm, first published 3:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Inverell Shire Council Paul Harmon, inset, says anti-social behaviour that plagued the town earlier this year has been overcome.
Inverell Shire Council Paul Harmon, inset, says anti-social behaviour that plagued the town earlier this year has been overcome.

AUTHORITIES have clamped down on a wave of anti-social behaviour reported across Inverell.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LR

Lydia Roberts

New England journalist

I cover the New England district. Phone me on 0477 347 108 if you have any news.

More from Local News

Get the latest Inverell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.