The Inverell Timessport
The Inverell Times' complete view of property
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Anniversary Cup comes down to a countback

By Dick Hudson
June 12 2024 - 10:08am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Inverell golf club held two major 4-ball-best-ball competitions over the weekend.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from AFL
More from Local Sport

Get the latest Inverell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.