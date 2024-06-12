Anniversary Cup comes down to a countback

Inverell golf club held two major 4-ball-best-ball competitions over the weekend.
Saturday saw the men play their Anniversary Cup in miserable weather conditions.
The father and son pair, Jeremy and Jayden Budda Deen, combined to take the win in a three-way countback with Rowan Butler and Jono Cox and Ty Pilcher and Jono Alliston.
Each pair finished with 43 points.
This win made it two Anniversary Cup's in two years for Jayden and Jeremy.
In the individual stableford, Jeremy Budda Deen was best with 38 points followed by Herb Cox, 37, Jason Shaw, 36, and Ty Pilcher, 35.
Sunday's Inverell Open 4BBB was played under much better conditions.
The winners were Rowan Butler and Jono Cox.
They finished with an amazing 54 points, nine points clear of second-placed Andrew Iskov and Josh Layton.
One point behind in third and fourth spots with 44 points were the pairs, Daniel Holley and Jay Wooder and Brady Lennon and Jack Jeffery.
Scratch winners on Sunday were Jason Shaw and Nathan Waters. In a brilliant effort, playing off +2, Nathan recorded 6 birdies.
The pair completed their round with 6 birdies, 10 pars and a bogey to finish 5 under par and 9 clear of the field.
