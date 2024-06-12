The Inverell Times
The Inverell Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
News

From Inverell to Terrigal: Scott Worgen spreads awareness about blood donations

Rachel Clark
By Rachel Clark
June 12 2024 - 3:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lifeblood Group account manager for Northern NSW, Scott Morrison and Scott Worgen drop into the Tamworth Lifeblood centre to thank donors. Picture by Peter Hardin
Lifeblood Group account manager for Northern NSW, Scott Morrison and Scott Worgen drop into the Tamworth Lifeblood centre to thank donors. Picture by Peter Hardin

Scott Worgen has embarked on a walking journey to get everyone's blood pumping.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Clark

Rachel Clark

Journalist

Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, covering education, Gunnedah and Liverpool Plains councils, and renewable energy. Be sure to say g'day: rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Inverell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.