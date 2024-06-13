What explains Adelaide United's poor performance in the A-League?

Brought to you by Legacy.
Adelaide United recently finished in eighth place in the Australian A-League after what many people have said was a poor performance all season.
Here is a closer look at some of the main reasons why Adelaide United had poor performance in the 2023/24 A-League campaign, which the Central Coast Mariners recently won for the third time since the competition began in 2005.
Adelaide United got off to an excellent start to the season in their first two games, having won their opening game 3-0 at home at the Hindmarsh Stadium against the team who eventually went on to win the competition outright - the Central Coast Mariners.
In their next game on October 29, they beat Melbourne City at home by a convincing 6-0, with four goals coming in the second half.
Some of their other big wins occurred on November 26, when they beat Western United 3-1, on December 22, when they beat the Newcastle Jets 3-1, and on January 13, when they beat Sydney FC 4-3.
They also went on to beat the Newcastle Jets 1-0, Western United 4-1, Perth Glory 4-2, and Brisbane Roar 4-3 in their last win of the season on April 26.
In the 27 games played this season, they won 9, drew 5, lost 13, scored 52, and conceded 53, which gave them a -1-goal difference and left them with just 32 points.
A leaky defence is one of the main reasons for Adelaide's poor performance this season. They were rarely the odds-on favourite team to win a match on globally renowned online sportsbooks like Unibet sportsbook, and although on paper they should have won certain fixtures, they ended up losing.
Some fans and pundits have been blaming the back four, and others have said that the keeper was to blame for some of the mistakes that were made. However, collectively, the whole team seemed to lack confidence and only showed us the occasional glimpse of their capabilities.
Unlike the Central Coast Mariners who are known for their never-say-die attitude, Adelaide United looked lost in comparison nearly all season.
Some big changes must be made before the start of the 2024/25 A-League campaign gets underway, and that will mean getting rid of some of the deadwood and signing new defenders, midfielders, and forwards.
Adelaide United Football Club was formed in September 2003, and they are known locally as The Reds. Their home stadium is the Hindmarsh Stadium (aka Coopers Stadium), which has a 16,500 capacity. Carl Veart is the current manager, and the club chairman is Ned Morris.
Their best-ever seasonal performance was when they won the league in 2016. They were also runners-up in the 2007 and 2009 seasons.
The club also holds the highest number (3) of FFA Cup trophies, and they are the only football team to have won the FFA Cup in two consecutive seasons. They achieved this in 2018 and 2019.
Adelaide United now have plenty of time to prepare for the next season, and they will need to start training early and formulating a new plan if they want to finish higher than seventh in the league next year.
Any new players they sign will cost money the club doesn't have unless they are lucky and can sign any decent new players on a free transfer. We will just have to wait and see what happens over the coming months.
The new 2024/25 A-League season will get underway in October 2024, and although it's still early days, the Central Coast Mariners are already the early odds-on favourites to the league outright next year.
