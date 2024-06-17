Chippy teacher earns nod for championing disengaged students

TEACHING carpentry to disadvantaged students across the New England earned Iain Rutherford a place in this year's New England NSW Regional Training Awards.
Mr Rutherford was one of three finalists in the awards' VET trainer/teacher of the year category.
The awards were held at a special ceremony in Tamworth Town Hall on Friday, June 17.
A carpenter by trade, Mr Rutherford travels to remote locations including Boggabilla and Toomelah from his home in Inverell to teach disengaged students.
"Often these students don't have what many of us take for granted, such as a Medicare card, or even a birth certificate, let alone high school education," Mr Rutherford said.
"My job is to travel to these locations and provide opportunities that would otherwise never be provided."
Born and trained in Scotland, Mr Rutherford arrived in Australia 33 years ago and has never looked back.
He moved to Inverell after initially working in Sydney and the Central Coast, briefly returning to Scotland to complete his apprenticeship.
"Then I moved to Inverell and fell in love with the town, it's a great place to live and I really enjoy my job," Mr Rutherford said.
As head teacher of construction at TAFE in Armidale, Mr Rutherford teaches Certificate III in carpentry and Certificate II in construction.
Bread boards, trinket boxes and deck chairs are just some of the classroom projects he has designed, proving to be educational as well as relevant and beneficial to his students' lives.
It is these skills that have helped Mr Rutherford break down barriers and develop students' self-belief and skills in the building industry.
Highlights in Mr Rutherford's career include being involved in the remote learner support program at the Orana Haven Drug and Alcohol Rehabilitation Centre and Boggabilla; girls can too and construction on country programs to encourage women to pursue a trade; and trade awareness programs in Lightning Ridge and Walgett.
"My job takes me to a lot of places and there is a lot of travel, which gives me valuable time for thinking," Mr Rutherford said.
"It was a tremendous honour to be selected," he said.
Simone Williams, of Hillvue, won the VET Trainer/Teacher of the Year award and will go on to represent New England in the NSW Training Awards later this year.
Top honours on the night went to Mitchell Nairn (Apprentice of the Year) and Jayden Townsend (Trainee of the Year).
