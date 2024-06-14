The Inverell Times
The Inverell Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Council extends bush bursary to attract medical students to town

LR
By Lydia Roberts
Updated June 14 2024 - 1:20pm, first published 1:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mayor Paul Harmon, inset, says the bush bursary program proved a great success last year as students juggled their time between the Inverell Medical Centre, Armajun, a local dental surgery and Inverell Imaging and Diagnostics.
Mayor Paul Harmon, inset, says the bush bursary program proved a great success last year as students juggled their time between the Inverell Medical Centre, Armajun, a local dental surgery and Inverell Imaging and Diagnostics.

INVERELL councillors have voted to extend a bush bursary program aimed at attracting medical students to rural hospitals.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LR

Lydia Roberts

New England journalist

I cover the New England district. Phone me on 0477 347 108 if you have any news.

More from Local News

Get the latest Inverell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.