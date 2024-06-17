Splashdown | Drone shows latest work on new aquatic centre

A BIRD'S eye view of the latest work on Inverell Aquatic Centre has just been published.
Inverell Mayor Paul Harmon said Council flew a drone over the Evans Street site earlier this month, to show ratepayers progress on the $25 million project.
"It's all systems go to meet our timeline of completing the aquatic centre by December," Mayor Harmon said.
"We're very pleased with the progress and want to thank all the local workers employed on this project."
The drone footage shows the completed structural footing for the 50 metre swimming pool and concrete poured for the centre's front-of-house areas and amenities.
The balance tank for the indoor splashpad and program pool have also been completed.
An artist's impression of how the completed centre will look concludes the shot video.
The new $25 million Inverell Aquatic Centre replaces the town's 60-year-old Memorial Pool and is set to be one of the best in the state.
Thirty one local suppliers and contractors have been employed in delivering the project to date.
At their latest meeting, councillors agreed to earmark $670,000 as the latest tranche of payments for the project from the strategic capital infrastructure fund.
When complete, Inverell Aquatic Centre will include a 50-metre, eight-lane FINA swimming pool.
It will have the capacity to provide a 25 metre indoor facility in winter, and a 20x10-metre indoor, multi-purpose warm water program pool with moveable floor.
There will be a café, wet lounge (next to a splash pad) and a dry lounge off the foyer. New change rooms, shower and amenity areas will complete the centre, which will also accommodate group fitness, community activities and training.
The centre is being partly financed by $6.75 million in grants, $8.38 million in dedicated reserve funds and with Council borrowing $10 million to complete the project.
Mayor Harmon said the centre would be a "one-stop shop" for aquatics and health, servicing Inverell, the surrounding regions and visitors to the area.
Hines Constructions is responsible for the design and construction of the new centre.
