Welcome mat rolled out for new doctor in town

THE welcome mat has just been extended to Inverell's newly arrived doctor.
Councillors met with GP Herman Kruger, from South Africa, for an informal chat and to express their gratitude for his joining the town's medical fraternity. They also wanted to gauge how Dr Kruger was settling in.
Dr Kruger arrived in Inverell in December, with his services secured by St Elmo Medical Practice through a stringent and arduous, but rewarding process.
Attracting doctors to Inverell has proven to be a challenge; the Inverell Health Forum has been working on strategies aimed at delivering medical services that meet the needs of the residents of the shire.
Their efforts have paid off as two local practices have been successful in bringing new doctors to Inverell.
Council has provided assistance with accommodation and transport related costs in the hope Dr Kruger would remain in Inverell.
"Inverell has been very welcoming and I look forward to meeting many other members of the community in the coming months," Dr Kruger said.
Mayor Paul Harmon said, "It is a positive step for the community that we have finally been blessed with another Doctor to assist in the medical requirements of the community.
"There has been an urgent need for extra medical professionals in the shire and the arrival of Dr Kruger provides hope for the community regarding the availability of medical services within the community."
Council is also working to aid another newly arrived doctor.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.